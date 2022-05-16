Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Eine voll verschleierte Verkäuferin wartet auf dem alten Markt in Kabul auf Kunden. Seit ihrer Rückkehr an die Macht haben die Taliban immer strengere Vorschriften für Frauen erlassen. Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa
