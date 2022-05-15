Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Sie haben es geschafft: Das Kalush Orchestra aus der Ukraine jubelt über den Gewinn des Eurovision Song Contest. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa
1 Bilder Video
Sie haben es geschafft: Das Kalush Orchestra aus der Ukraine jubelt über den Gewinn des Eurovision Song Contest. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 