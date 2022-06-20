Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Golf-Profi Matthew Fitzpatrick aus England hat die US Open gewonnen und damit den ersten Major-Sieg seiner Karriere verbucht. Foto: Charlie Riedel/AP/dpa
1 Bilder Video
Golf-Profi Matthew Fitzpatrick aus England hat die US Open gewonnen und damit den ersten Major-Sieg seiner Karriere verbucht. Foto: Charlie Riedel/AP/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 