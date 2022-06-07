Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Auf dem Fluss Negro im brasilianischen Manaus kämpfen Arbeiter gegen die Müllmassen - pro Tag müssen etwa 35 Tonnen aus den Gewässern der Millionenstadt entfernt werden. Foto: Edmar Barros/AP/dpa
2 Bilder Video
Auf dem Fluss Negro im brasilianischen Manaus kämpfen Arbeiter gegen die Müllmassen - pro Tag müssen etwa 35 Tonnen aus den Gewässern der Millionenstadt entfernt werden. Foto: Edmar Barros/AP/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 