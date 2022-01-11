Service
Sonderthemen
Anzeigen
Abo
Stellen
ePaper
Ihr Servicetelefon
07154 13 12 0
Nachrichten
Sport
Ludwigsburg
Polizei
VfB
Stuttgarter Nachrichten
Veranstaltungen
Suchen
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 420px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 420px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos3 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos4 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos5 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos6 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_1 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_2 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } #traffective-ad-Mobile_Sticky:before { content: "" !important; font-size: 1px !important; } /* [data-layout="desktop"] .Superbanner, [data-layout="mobile"] .Superbanner { min-height: 300px; display: block !important; } */
Deutschland
Bilder des Tages
Von dpa
11.01.2022 - 01:15 Uhr
1
Bilder
Video
Der Oppositionskandidat Sergio Garrido hat bei der Wiederholung der Gouverneurswahl in dem venezolanischen Bundesstaat Barinas gewonnen. Seine Anhänger versammeln sich vor dem Hauptquartier des regionalen Wahlrates umgeben von Nationalgardisten.
Foto: Matias Delacroix/AP/dpa
Link kopiert
Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Artikel bewerten
0