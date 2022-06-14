Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Die Angeklagte Irmgard F. wird zu Beginn des Prozesstages von einer Mitarbeiterin des Gerichtsmedizinischen Dienstes in den Gerichtssaal begleitet. Der Prozess gegen die ehemalige KZ-Sekretärin vor dem Landgericht Itzehoe wird fortgesetzt. Der Frau wird Beihilfe zum Mord in über 11.000 Fällen im Konzentrationslager Stutthof zur Last gelegt. Foto: Daniel Reinhardt/dpa Pool/dpa
