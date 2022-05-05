Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von
Die Stars von Real Madrid werfen sich nach ihrem 3:1-Sieg gegen Man City überglücklich auf den Rasen. Das Team steht damit im Finale der Champions League gegen den FC Liverpool. Foto: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa
2 Bilder Video
Die Stars von Real Madrid werfen sich nach ihrem 3:1-Sieg gegen Man City überglücklich auf den Rasen. Das Team steht damit im Finale der Champions League gegen den FC Liverpool. Foto: Manu Fernandez/AP/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 