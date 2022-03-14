Service
Sonderthemen
Anzeigen
Abo
Stellen
ePaper
Ihr Servicetelefon
07154 13 12 0
Nachrichten
Sport
Ludwigsburg
Polizei
VfB
Stuttgarter Nachrichten
Veranstaltungen
Suchen
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 420px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 420px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos3 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos4 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos5 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos6 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_1 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_2 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } #traffective-ad-Mobile_Sticky:before { content: "" !important; font-size: 1px !important; } /* [data-layout="desktop"] .Superbanner, [data-layout="mobile"] .Superbanner { min-height: 300px; display: block !important; } */
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 250px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; }
Deutschland
Bilder des Tages
Von dpa
14.03.2022 - 00:38 Uhr
3
Bilder
Video
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj posiert mit einem verwundeten Soldaten in einem Kiewer Krankenhaus für ein Selfie.
Foto: Uncredited/Pressebüro des ukrainischen Präsidenten via AP/dpa
Link kopiert
Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0