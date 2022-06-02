Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Die Fußball-Nationalmannschaft der Ukraine kann weiter auf eine WM-Teilnahme in Katar hoffen. Im Playoff-Halbfinale siegte die Mannschaft von Trainer Oleksandr Petrakow mit 3:1 gegen Schottland. Foto: Jane Barlow/PA Wire/dpa
Die Fußball-Nationalmannschaft der Ukraine kann weiter auf eine WM-Teilnahme in Katar hoffen. Im Playoff-Halbfinale siegte die Mannschaft von Trainer Oleksandr Petrakow mit 3:1 gegen Schottland.
