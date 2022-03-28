Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Bei einem Benefizkonzert der Initiative YesWeCare in Österreichs Hauptstadt Wien demonstrieren junge Menschen gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine. Foto: Theresa Wey/AP/dpa
