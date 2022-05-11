Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Das Kalush Orchestra aus der Ukraine zieht mit dem Titel Stefania ins Finale des Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) ein. Sie gelten als Favoriten des Wettbewerbs im italienischen Turin. Foto: Jens Büttner/dpa
