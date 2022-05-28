Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Die Tänzer Kathrin Menzinger (r) und Evgeny Vinokurov sind während ihres Auftritts bei der RTL-Tanzshow Lets Dance Profi Challenge gestürzt. Foto: Henning Kaiser/dpa
