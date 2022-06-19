Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Die Störtebeker-Festspiele auf Rügen sind in die erste Saison nach zwei Jahren Corona-Zwangspause gestartet. Vor gut gefüllten Rängen feierte das Stück Im Angesicht des Wolfes auf der Naturbühne in Ralswiek Premiere. Foto: Stefan Sauer/dpa
