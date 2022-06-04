Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von
Der Festival-Sommer hat begonnen: Am Nürburgring feiern Fans den Auftritt der US-amerikanischen Rockband Green Day. Das Festival ist mit 90.000 Besuchern ausverkauft. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa
1 Bilder Video
Der Festival-Sommer hat begonnen: Am Nürburgring feiern Fans den Auftritt der US-amerikanischen Rockband Green Day. Das Festival ist mit 90.000 Besuchern ausverkauft. Foto: Thomas Frey/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 