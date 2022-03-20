Service
Sonderthemen
Anzeigen
Abo
Stellen
ePaper
Ihr Servicetelefon
07154 13 12 0
Nachrichten
Sport
Ludwigsburg
Polizei
VfB
Stuttgarter Nachrichten
Veranstaltungen
Suchen
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 420px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 420px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos3 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos4 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos5 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos6 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_1 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_2 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } #traffective-ad-Mobile_Sticky:before { content: "" !important; font-size: 1px !important; } /* [data-layout="desktop"] .Superbanner, [data-layout="mobile"] .Superbanner { min-height: 300px; display: block !important; } */
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 250px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; }
Deutschland
Bilder des Tages
Von dpa
20.03.2022 - 06:29 Uhr
3
Bilder
Video
Betreuerin Svitlana Stetsiuk spielt in einer Kiewer Kinderkrippe mit einem von neunzehn Babys, die von Leihmüttern geboren wurden. Die leiblichen Eltern wurden vom Krieg aus ihrer Heimat vertrieben.
Foto: Rodrigo Abd/AP/dpa
Link kopiert
Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0