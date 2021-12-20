Service
Sonderthemen
Anzeigen
Abo
Stellen
ePaper
Ihr Servicetelefon
07154 13 12 0
Nachrichten
Sport
Ludwigsburg
Polizei
VfB
Stuttgarter Nachrichten
Veranstaltungen
Suchen
.Billboard { min-height: 250px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos2_wrapper { min-height: 420px; } .Mobile_Pos2:not(.nofh) { min-height: 420px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos3 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos4 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos5 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Mobile_Pos6 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_1 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } .Content_2 { min-height: 280px; display: block !important; } #traffective-ad-Mobile_Sticky:before { content: "" !important; font-size: 1px !important; } /* [data-layout="desktop"] .Superbanner, [data-layout="mobile"] .Superbanner { min-height: 300px; display: block !important; } */
Deutschland
Bilder des Tages
Von dpa
20.12.2021 - 00:01 Uhr
1
Bilder
Video
Fünf Jahre nach dem Terroranschlag auf dem Berliner Breitscheidplatz haben Politiker und Angehörige von Opfern an die Schreckenstat erinnert. Eine Frau blickt auf das Mahnmal vor der Gedächtniskirche.
Foto: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters/Pool/dpa
Link kopiert
Copyright 2021, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Artikel bewerten
0