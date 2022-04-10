Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Verteidigungsministerin Christine Lambrecht kommt am Abend auf dem Flughafen von Niamey in Niger an. Die Bundeswehr ist dort an der UN-Mission Minusma und der EU-Ausbildungsmission EUTM beteiligt. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa
2 Bilder Video
Verteidigungsministerin Christine Lambrecht kommt am Abend auf dem Flughafen von Niamey in Niger an. Die Bundeswehr ist dort an der UN-Mission Minusma und der EU-Ausbildungsmission EUTM beteiligt. Foto: Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 