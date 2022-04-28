Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Das kolumbianische Dorf Los Puentes wird von Unmengen von Schaum überrollt. Laut lokalen Medien kommt der Schaum von einem Fluss. Foto: Sergio Acero/colprensa/dpa
