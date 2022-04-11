Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von
... erscheint Scottie Scheffler nach seinem Sieg beim Masters-Turnier in Augusta. Für den 25 Jahre alten Amerikaner und Weltranglistenersten ist es der erste Sieg bei einem Major. Foto: Charlie Riedel/AP/dpa
1 Bilder Video
... erscheint Scottie Scheffler nach seinem Sieg beim Masters-Turnier in Augusta. Für den 25 Jahre alten Amerikaner und Weltranglistenersten ist es der erste Sieg bei einem Major. Foto: Charlie Riedel/AP/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 