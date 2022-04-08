Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Im Libanon lebende Ukrainer gedenken vor der ukrainischen Botschaft in Baabda den Zivilisten, die während der russischen Invasion in Butscha getötet wurden. Foto: Marwan Naamani/dpa
2 Bilder Video
Im Libanon lebende Ukrainer gedenken vor der ukrainischen Botschaft in Baabda den Zivilisten, die während der russischen Invasion in Butscha getötet wurden. Foto: Marwan Naamani/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 