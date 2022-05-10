Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (r) und Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron blicken auf das Brandenburger Tor, das in den ukrainischen Nationalfarben erstrahlt. Foto: Michael Kappeler/dpa
