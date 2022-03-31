Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Service
Von dpa
31.03.2022 - 05:08 Uhr
Freiwillige und Soldaten versuchen im nördlich von Kiew gelegenen Jasnohorodka, die überlebenden Tiere eines Privatzoos in Sicherheit zu bringen. Wegen russischem Beschuss muss die Rettungsaktion jedoch frühzeitig abgebrochen werden.
Foto: Vadim Ghirda/AP/dpa
