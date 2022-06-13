Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Lila Blütenblätter liegen zwischen Hagelkörnern am Boden. Ein starkes Hagelunwetter zog am Montagmittag über das Erzgebirge hinweg. Die Hagelkörner waren bis zu 2 Zentimeter groß. Foto: Bernd März/B&S/dpa
