Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Der 25-jährige David Motta Soares tanzt während der Generalprobe zum Ballett Schwanensee auf der Bühne des Theatro Municipal im brasilianischen Rio de Janeiro. Foto: Alexandre Brum/dpa
4 Bilder Video
Der 25-jährige David Motta Soares tanzt während der Generalprobe zum Ballett "Schwanensee" auf der Bühne des Theatro Municipal im brasilianischen Rio de Janeiro. Foto: Alexandre Brum/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 