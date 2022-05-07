Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Die 16-jährige Gertie blickt in Huntington auf den überfluteten Hof ihrer Besitzer. Der Bürgermeister der Stadt im US-Bundesstaat West Virginia hat nach dem zweiten großen Hochwasser innerhalb von neun Monaten den Notstand ausgerufen. Foto: Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch via AP/dpa
