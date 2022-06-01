Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Sargträger im texanischen Uvalde erweisen der zehnjährigen Amerie Jo Garza die letzte Ehre. Das Mädchen wurde bei dem Massaker an der Robb Elementary School getötet. Foto: Jintak Han/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
