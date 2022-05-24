Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Hertha BSC gewinnt das Relegations-Rückspiel beim Hamburger SV mit 2:0. Einem HSV-Fan ist die Enttäuschung über den verpassten Aufstieg anzusehen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa
2 Bilder Video
Hertha BSC gewinnt das Relegations-Rückspiel beim Hamburger SV mit 2:0. Einem HSV-Fan ist die Enttäuschung über den verpassten Aufstieg anzusehen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 