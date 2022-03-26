Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Ein Paar sucht Schutz vor Wasserwerfern der Polizei in Santiago de Chile. Aufgrund des niedrigen Lebensmittelstipendiums hat der chilenische Studentenverband landesweit zu einem Marsch aufgerufen. Foto: Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
1 Bilder Video
Ein Paar sucht Schutz vor Wasserwerfern der Polizei in Santiago de Chile. Aufgrund des niedrigen Lebensmittelstipendiums hat der chilenische Studentenverband landesweit zu einem Marsch aufgerufen. Foto: Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 