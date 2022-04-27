Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Gemeinsam mit autonomen Drohnen performt eine Tänzerin das Stück Airman während der Eröffnungsveranstaltung der ersten KI Biennale, einem Festival für Künstliche Intelligenz. Foto: Roland Weihrauch/dpa
