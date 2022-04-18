Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Unter fachmännischer Beobachtung erwägen diese Schachspieler auf einem Bürgersteig in Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul ihren nächsten Zug. Foto: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa
