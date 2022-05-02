Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
Teilnehmer der Revolutionären 1. Mai-Demonstration ziehen durch Berlin. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
1 Bilder Video
Teilnehmer der "Revolutionären 1. Mai-Demonstration" ziehen durch Berlin. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 