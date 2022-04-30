Deutschland Bilder des Tages

Von dpa
US-Soldaten entladen Paletten mit Zündern für 155-mm-Granaten. Die US-Regierung rüstet die Ukraine im großen Stil auf, um das Land im Krieg gegen Russland zu unterstützen. Foto: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa
3 Bilder Video
US-Soldaten entladen Paletten mit Zündern für 155-mm-Granaten. Die US-Regierung rüstet die Ukraine im großen Stil auf, um das Land im Krieg gegen Russland zu unterstützen. Foto: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa
Fotostrecke
Artikel bewerten
0
loading
 
 